Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.7 %

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LAMR opened at $95.91 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

