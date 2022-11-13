Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000.

IYW stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

