Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

