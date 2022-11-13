Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

