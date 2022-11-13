Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

