Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $228.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

