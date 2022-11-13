Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in THOR Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $85,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

