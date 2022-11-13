Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HealthEquity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.