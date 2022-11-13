Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

