988 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 65,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,315.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $310.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

