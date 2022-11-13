Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after buying an additional 621,640 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $10,313,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 239,885 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

