Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting Trading Down 3.2 %

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.