Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 14,755 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 190,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 855,122 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

