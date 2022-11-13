Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.6 %

ADSK opened at $228.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.