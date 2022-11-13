Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

