Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,896,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,131,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

