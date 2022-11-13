Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NSIT stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

