Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

