Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock worth $40,112,784. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

