Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.