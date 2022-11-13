Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

