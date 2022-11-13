American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

