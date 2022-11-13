Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $232,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

