Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $89.68 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.

