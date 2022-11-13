Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $89.68 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.