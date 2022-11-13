Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 6,501 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $447,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 78,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.1% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 397,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

