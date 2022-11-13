Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

