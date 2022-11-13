Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $435.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $784.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

