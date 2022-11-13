Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $389.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.20.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

