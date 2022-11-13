Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RJF opened at $123.40 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.