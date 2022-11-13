Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,003 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

