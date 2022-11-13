Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

