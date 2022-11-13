Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Ambarella worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 620,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella Trading Up 4.8 %

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

AMBA stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

