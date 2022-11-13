CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 5.2 %

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.