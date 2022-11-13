Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,011 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $49.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

