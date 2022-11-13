Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $61.92 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

