Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.