Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 198 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. CWM LLC increased its position in Leidos by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Leidos by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Leidos by 29.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.38 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

