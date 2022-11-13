Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

