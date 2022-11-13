Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

