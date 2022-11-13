iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

