Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

MLM stock opened at $362.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

