Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.