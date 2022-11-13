Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 219 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $359.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.31. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

