Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 489 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.7 %

BG stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

