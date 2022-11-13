Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.