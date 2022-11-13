Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,226 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

