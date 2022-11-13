Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,005 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $133.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

