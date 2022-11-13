JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

JPUS opened at $97.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

