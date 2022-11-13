Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

