Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $673,000 Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.