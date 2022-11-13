Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,339 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $4.81 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

